Abbott aims to increase production of home COVID tests to 100M per month - Bloomberg

Jan. 06, 2022 4:24 PM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor5 Comments

Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

Ethan Miller/Getty Images News

  • Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is aiming to boost its monthly production of BinaxNOW at-home rapid COVID-19 tests from 70M to ~100M, Bloomberg reports.
  • CEO Robert Ford told Bloomberg TV from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that his company is ramping up production and ensuring that no tests are sitting in inventory.
  • He noted that the Omicron variant combined with holiday travel led to the spike in demand for tests.
  • A study released yesterday found that antigen tests such as Abbott's may miss early COVID infections.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.