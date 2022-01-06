Abbott aims to increase production of home COVID tests to 100M per month - Bloomberg
Jan. 06, 2022 4:24 PM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is aiming to boost its monthly production of BinaxNOW at-home rapid COVID-19 tests from 70M to ~100M, Bloomberg reports.
- CEO Robert Ford told Bloomberg TV from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that his company is ramping up production and ensuring that no tests are sitting in inventory.
- He noted that the Omicron variant combined with holiday travel led to the spike in demand for tests.
- A study released yesterday found that antigen tests such as Abbott's may miss early COVID infections.