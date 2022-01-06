Personalis reports prelim Q4 revenue slightly above consensus

Jan. 06, 2022 4:22 PM ETPersonalis, Inc. (PSNL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) has reported preliminary revenue of ~$20.7M (vs. consensus of $20.28M) for Q421.
  • Prelim revenue from biopharma and other customers is estimated to be $15.4M (+102% Y/Y); prelim revenue from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Million Veterans Program (VA MVP) is estimated to be $5.3M (-58% Y/Y).
  • For full year 2021, Personalis estimates revenue of ~$85.5M (consensus: $85.14M)
  • Prelim revenue from biopharma and other customers is estimated to be $39.8M (+77% Y/Y) for FY21; prelim revenue from the VA MVP is estimated to be $45.7M (-19% Y/Y).
  • PSNL +1.74% AH
