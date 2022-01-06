Heliogen - a solar energy SPAC down ~50% in 4 days on no news - why?
Jan. 06, 2022 4:24 PM ETTAN, HLGNBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN), a nearly pre-revenue solar business taken public via SPAC, is down ~50% in the past 4 days, after spiking in its trading debut on December 31st of last year.
- Shares closed down 19% today.
- The Company announced its first customer in March of 2021, and SPAC sponsor Athena drafted up a letter of intent for a business combination and public listing in April.
- Athena, a company led by venture capitalists and investment bankers and headquartered in Kenshaw Georgia, received 510k shares in compensation for the transaction, per the Sponsor Agreement.
- With the Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) down 10% ytd, as policy makers in California move the profitability goal posts for the sector, perhaps Heliogen is down in sympathy with the sector.
- Or perhaps with growth stocks fairing poorly thus far in 2022 as the Federal Reserve looks to raise interest rates, Heliogen investors are taking a more disciplined approach when comparing the Company's SPAC valuation of ~$2b, to the Company's profit forecast through 2024 of negative $431m.