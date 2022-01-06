T-Mobile early customer numbers for Q4 top expectations
Jan. 06, 2022 4:27 PM ET By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) has posted preliminary customer figures for Q4 that topped expectations.
- The company says its early postpaid net customer adds came to 1.8 million overall, vs. an expected 1.57 million. That's T-Mobile's best ever Q4 on that measure and is likely to lead the industry.
- It brings total customer count to a record 108.7 million.
- Postpaid phone net adds came to 844,000, edging expectations there, and prepaid net adds were 49,000. Postpaid churn was 1.10% and prepaid churn 3.01%.
- “It is undeniable that T-Mobile’s unmatched best value, network and experience combination resonates with consumers and businesses when it results in record-setting net adds of 1.2 million postpaid accounts and 5.5 million postpaid customers in 2021, even as we continued to navigate Sprint churn during our accelerated integration,” says CEO Mike Sievert.
- Meanwhile, network buildout is proceeding, he says: "Our nationwide Ultra Capacity 5G and our Extended Range 5G expansion is way ahead of schedule and we aren’t slowing down."
- Shares were initially higher postmarket and have now moved 1.4% lower.