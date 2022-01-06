Neurocrine expects INGREZZA net sales to exceed $1B in 2021
Jan. 06, 2022 4:27 PM ETNeurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is trading ~1.7% lower in the post-market after the company issued preliminary net product sales figures for INGREZZA (valbenazine) in 2021 and laid out upcoming milestones in its pipeline.
- For 2021, the company expects to report nearly $1.1B in net product sales for INGREZZA, an FDA-approved therapy for tardive dyskinesia. It includes $301M net sales in the fourth quarter and $296M net sales on an inventory-adjusted basis.
- INGREZZA net sales and total prescriptions grew 25% YoY and 32% YoY in the final quarter, Neurocrine (NBIX) added. The full-year 2022 INGREZZA sales guidance will be issued on Feb. 11 during the earnings call for Q4 2021.
- Upcoming milestones for the year include a potential submission of a Supplemental New Drug Application to the FDA for valbenazine in Chorea in Huntington Disease expected in H2 2022. In addition, this year the company intends to begin a second registrational study for valbenazine as an adjunctive therapy in schizophrenia.
- “…We now have 13 clinical programs in mid-to-late-stage studies which will generate important data readouts over the next two years," CEO Kevin Gorman remarked. "This year, our priorities are focused on INGREZZA and continuing to advance our broad pipeline.”
- Currently, Wall Street forecasts Neurocrine (NBIX) to report $1.14B in revenue for 2021.