Fed's Clarida sold then bought stock fund shares before 2020 bank statement
Jan. 06, 2022 By: Liz Kiesche
- Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida sold at least $1M of shares in a U.S. stock ETF in February a few days before purchasing a similar amount of the same fund just before the central bank made an announcement to address volatile markets at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S.
- While the purchase had been disclosed in October, the sale transaction was only recently revealed in an amended financial disclosure, the New York Times reports.
- Clarida is one of three Fed officials leaving the bank after their trading activities amid COVID-19-induced market distress, a time when the policymakers were injecting massive amounts of capital to steady volatile markets.
- The amended form showed that Clarida, who is due to leave the Fed at the end of this month, sold $1M-$5M of the iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF on Feb. 24, then invested a similar amount in the same fund on Feb. 27.
- On Feb. 28, Fed Chair Jerome Powell took the unusual step of issuing a statement saying the central bank was closely monitoring developments and would use its tools to support the economy.
- The Feed originally described Clarida's Feb. 27 transaction as a planned "rebalancing" to move his investments away from bonds and into stocks. But the explanation makes less sense after sale of the the ETF shares a few days earlier comes to light.
- "It undermines the claim that this was portfolio rebalancing," Peter Conti-Brown, a Fed historian at the University of Pennsylvania, told the Times. "This is deeply problematic."
- A Fed spokesperson told the newspaper that Clarida made the amended disclosure after noticing "inadvertent errors" in his original filings.
- After the trading by the three Fed officials came under scrutiny, Powell started an ethics review. The Fed now no longer allows the central bank officials to buy individual securities.
- In September, it was disclosed that Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan traded millions of dollars in stocks in 2020 and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren had traded in securities tied to real estate, an industry impacted by the pandemic.