Quidel rises as preliminary Q4 revenue beats estimates
Jan. 06, 2022 4:34 PM ETQuidel Corporation (QDEL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) expects Q4 FY21 total revenues to in the range of $633M to $637M and full year total revenues to be in the range of $1,695M to $1,699M.
- The Consensus Revenue Estimate for Q4 is 458.72M and for full year 2021 is 1.52B.
- COVID-19 revenues in Q4 are expected to be ~$510M.
- In Q4, the company sold ~65M QuickVue COVID-19 antigen tests and over 4M Sofia SARS antigen tests – the highest quarterly sales volume for tests for Quidel.
- Quidel President and CEO Douglas Bryant said, "As we look forward to the first half of 2022, we anticipate adding two new transformative drivers to what we have already built. First, the U.S. introduction and global acceleration of our revolutionary Savanna® multiplex molecular analyzer platform that enables professional customers to analyze up to 12 pathogens or targets, plus controls, from a single sample, run in less than 25 minutes. Second, the opportunity to extend Quidel’s point-of-care testing to include clinical laboratories and transfusion medicine once we successfully close our acquisition of Ortho."
- The company said the it expects to issue full financial results for Q4 and 2021 in February.
- QDEL +2.84% at $130.50 after-hours