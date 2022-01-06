Stronghold Digital Mining surpasses 1.3 exahash per second of hash rate capacity

Bitcoin network concept on digital Screen

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

  • Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) exceeds 1.3 exahash per second of total hash rate capacity, with more than 14K miners received to date; 8.7K of those miners were received in the last five weeks, the company says.
  • To date, SDIG's supplier MinerVa Semiconductor delivers over 1K miners to SDIG, with deliveries being made on a weekly basis.
  • Additionally, "we expect the Scrubgress and Panther Creek plants to support Bitcoin miners with hash rate capacity exceeding 4.0 EH/s by the end of the second quarter in 2022," said Stronghold Digital Co-Chairman and CEO Greg Beard.
  • Meanwhile, shares of SDIG slip 0.6% in after-hours trading.
  • Previously, (Dec. 20, 2021) Stronghold Digital Mining bought 9,080 miners in December.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.