Stronghold Digital Mining surpasses 1.3 exahash per second of hash rate capacity
Jan. 06, 2022 4:34 PM ETStronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) exceeds 1.3 exahash per second of total hash rate capacity, with more than 14K miners received to date; 8.7K of those miners were received in the last five weeks, the company says.
- To date, SDIG's supplier MinerVa Semiconductor delivers over 1K miners to SDIG, with deliveries being made on a weekly basis.
- Additionally, "we expect the Scrubgress and Panther Creek plants to support Bitcoin miners with hash rate capacity exceeding 4.0 EH/s by the end of the second quarter in 2022," said Stronghold Digital Co-Chairman and CEO Greg Beard.
- Meanwhile, shares of SDIG slip 0.6% in after-hours trading.
