New York Times confirms $550 million cash deal for The Athletic
Jan. 06, 2022 4:35 PM ETThe New York Times Company (NYT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- The New York Times Co. (NYSE:NYT) has confirmed it will acquire sports subscription site The Athletic, moving a long way toward its long-term subscriber goals while beefing up in a key news sector.
- As reported earlier, the deal's for $550 million. It's an all-cash transaction expected to close in the first quarter.
- It's expected to be immediately accretive to NYT's revenue growth rate, the company says. But it will be dilutive to operating profit for about three years, as NYT scales subscriptions and builds an advertising business, and accretive after that.
- “Acquiring The Athletic puts us in a position to be a global leader in sports journalism and offer English speakers around the world another reason to turn to the Times Company to meet their daily news and life needs," says NYT CEO Meredith Kopit Levien.
- "Strategically, we believe this acquisition will accelerate our ability to scale and deepen subscriber relationships," she continues. "We are now in pursuit of a goal meaningfully larger than 10 million subscriptions and believe The Athletic will enable us to expand our addressable market of potential subscribers."
- A conference call to discuss the deal is set for 5:30 p.m. ET.
- Shares rose 4.7% today; they're 0.7% lower after hours.