FreightCar America announces $15M delayed draw loan
Jan. 06, 2022 RAIL
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) amends its existing financing deal with its current financial partner, providing RAIL with an additional $15M in liquidity in the form of a delayed draw loan.
- The firm has the option to draw through Jan. 31, 2023.
“... the amended agreement provides us flexibility to support our increasing working capital needs as we look forward to expanding our production capabilities. We continue to see positive indicators in the marketplace and expect improving industry demand fundamentals,” said Jim Meyer, CEO, FreightCar America.