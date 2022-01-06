WSFS Financial finalizes $15M settlement in lawsuit relating to Christiana Bank & Trust
Jan. 06, 2022 4:48 PM ETWSFSBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) finalizes a settlement to resolve litigation relating to a 2010 stock purchase deal by which WSFS purchased Christiana Bank & Trust.
- WSFS will receive $15M under the settlement and anticipates a positive EPS impact of ~$0.23/share (after-tax) during Q4 of 2021.
In the litigation, WSFS sought to enforce an indemnity arising from the stock purchase deal and recover all remaining amounts owed to it relating to the Universitas Education arbitration proceeding.
The $15M settlement plus the ~$8M in recoveries from prior litigated matters resulted in a complete recovery of the $12M paid to Universitas and all litigation costs incurred by WSFS.