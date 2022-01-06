Why did Opendoor Technologies stock fall today? Low supply, higher mortgage rates

Jan. 06, 2022

  • Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) stock slid 5.7% in trading on Thursday following an 11% drop on Wednesday as the real estate sector continues to deal with record low inventory.
  • While the low inventory tends to result in higher home prices, there are more real estate agents trying to sell homes than there are homes to sell.
  • A recent Redfin report indicates that active listings fell 27.3% from a year earlier, and a Realtor.com 2022 Forecast sees affordability challenges for the year ahead.
  • Furthermore, mortgage rates have increased in the past week, making homes less affordable for prospective buyers, rising to 3.22% for the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage.
  • In addition, tech-focused stocks have also been declining as investors turn to safer havens. Opendoor (OPEN) is a digital-forward residential real estate platform.
  • In the past year, Opendoor (OPEN) stock dropped 51%, Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) -50%, Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) -59%, while traditional real estate agency firm Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) rose 17% as seen in this chart.
