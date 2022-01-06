Revive Therapeutics clarifies status of phase 3 study of Bucillamine in COVID-19
Jan. 06, 2022 4:51 PM ETRevive Therapeutics Ltd. (RVVTF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Revive Therapeutics (OTCQB:RVVTF) said it wished to clarify certain disclosures in a Dec. 29, 2021 press release related to a phase 3 study of its experimental COVID-19 therapy Bucillamine.
- The company said it is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate or cure COVID-19 (SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.
- As of December 29, 2021, there were ~700 people that participated in the enrollment period of the study.
- The company noted that it has begun the process to expand the study’s patient population in Turkey in collaboration with Delta Health, which will add research sites from the largest hospital group in Turkey, MLP Care and Istinye University.
- The company expects patient enrollment in Turkey to occur by mid-February and complete enrollment in Q1-2022.