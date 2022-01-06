Cenovus shares come full circle four years after maligned ConocoPhillips deal
Jan. 06, 2022 4:58 PM ETCenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) rallied 4.5% in today's trading to close at its best level since February 2017, as Canadian crude oil prices surge to seven-year highs.
- Cenovus has finally recovered from the selloff that followed the March 2017 deal to buy ConocoPhillips' oil sands and Canadian natural gas assets, which sparked criticism of the share issuance that financed the C$17.7B acquisition.
- "The damage to the stock on the heels of that deal was warranted," Eight Capital analyst Phil Skolnick tells Bloomberg, but Cenovus' new management team has helped reset the perception of the stock.
- Shares have doubled over the past year as oil prices have ramped higher and debt has been repaid.
- Even after its strong performance, Seeking Alpha contributor Fishtown Capital calls Cenovus "the best oil stock for 2022."