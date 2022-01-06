J&J touts data on durable protection of COVID shot against infections, hospitalization
Jan. 06, 2022
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) says new data on its Janssen unit's COVID-19 vaccine indicates the shot provides up to six months of protection against breakthrough infection, hospitalization, and intensive care unit admission.
- Results, published as a preprint on medRxiv and yet to be peer reviewed, also found that waning protection against infection and hospitalization began earlier with the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna vaccines compared to the Janssen vaccine.
- The study was funded by Janssen.
