  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) said it will hold its annual shareholder meeting on March 4, 9 a.m. PST, but will do so in a "virtual format" due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an SEC filing.
  • For those who wish to attend Apple's (AAPL) shareholder meeting, they can visit the shareholder website listed in the filing and enter a 16-digit code included in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials provided to shareholders.
  • Last year's Apple's (AAPL) shareholder meeting was also held virtually as a result of the pandemic.
  • Yesterday, Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall said that Apple (AAPL) saw an improvement in post-holiday iPhone supplies, with lead times dropping down to those seen in mid-December.
