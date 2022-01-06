Apple to hold annual shareholder meeting virtually, SEC filing says
Jan. 06, 2022 5:02 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) said it will hold its annual shareholder meeting on March 4, 9 a.m. PST, but will do so in a "virtual format" due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an SEC filing.
- For those who wish to attend Apple's (AAPL) shareholder meeting, they can visit the shareholder website listed in the filing and enter a 16-digit code included in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials provided to shareholders.
- Last year's Apple's (AAPL) shareholder meeting was also held virtually as a result of the pandemic.
