4D Molecular begins dosing in phase 1/2 trial of gene therapy for eye disorder

Jan. 06, 2022 5:02 PM ET4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (FDMT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) said the the first patient was dosed in a phase 1/2 trial of its gene therpay 4D-150 for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), a type of eye disorder.
  • “We believe that 4D-150’s design, which targets four distinct angiogenic factors with dual transgenes, has the potential for broad, robust and durable efficacy after a single low dose intravitreal administration in patients with wet AMD,” said Robert Kim, senior vice president and ophthalmology therapeutic area head, 4D Molecular.
  • The study is expected to enroll ~60 adults with wet AMD.
