Ashford Hospitality December RevPAR rises 170% from 2020 level
Jan. 06, 2022 5:03 PM ETAshford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) discloses preliminary portfolio occupancy of 56% for December with an average daily rate of ~$149, resulting in Revenue per Available Room (or RevPAR) of ~$83. That's up 170% from December 2020 but ~13% under December 2019's level.
- For Q4, Ashford Hospitality (AHT) expects to report occupancy of 60% with an ADR of ~$157, resulting in RevPAR of ~$95, or up 164% from Q4 2020 and down 21% from Q4 2019.
- "Looking ahead, we believe the industry is poised for a solid recovery in 2022 and our attractive hotel portfolio with its high exposure to transient leisure customers remains well-positioned to capitalize on that recovery," said Ashford CEO Rob Hays.
- In early November, SA's Quant rating warned that Ashford Hospitality (AHT) stock is at a high risk of performing poorly on declining growth and inferior profitability.
- In November, portfolio occupancy was 61.6% with an average daily rate of ~$155 and RevPAR of ~$95.