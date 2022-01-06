Ashford Hospitality December RevPAR rises 170% from 2020 level

  • Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) discloses preliminary portfolio occupancy of 56% for December with an average daily rate of ~$149, resulting in Revenue per Available Room (or RevPAR) of ~$83. That's up 170% from December 2020 but ~13% under December 2019's level.
  • For Q4, Ashford Hospitality (AHT) expects to report occupancy of 60% with an ADR of ~$157, resulting in RevPAR of ~$95, or up 164% from Q4 2020 and down 21% from Q4 2019.
  • "Looking ahead, we believe the industry is poised for a solid recovery in 2022 and our attractive hotel portfolio with its high exposure to transient leisure customers remains well-positioned to capitalize on that recovery," said Ashford CEO Rob Hays.
  • In early November, SA's Quant rating warned that Ashford Hospitality (AHT) stock is at a high risk of performing poorly on declining growth and inferior profitability.
  • In November, portfolio occupancy was 61.6% with an average daily rate of ~$155 and RevPAR of ~$95.
