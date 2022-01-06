Alteryx shares inch 1.4% higher postmarket after announcing $400M Trifacta acquisition
Jan. 06, 2022 5:03 PM ETAYXBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) shares up 1.4% in aftermarket trade after it announced a definitive agreement to acquire Trifacta for $400M in cash.
AYX now expects revenue and annual recurring revenue for Q4 to be at or above the high end of its prior guidance of $163M-$168M for revenue and $635M in ARR.
- Under the deal, AYX will establish a retention pool of $75M to be granted in the form of restricted stock units to former Trifacta staff.
The transaction is expected to close during Q1 of 2022, before which each firm will continue to operate independently.
- The acquisition will accelerate Alteryx's journey to the cloud and open new categories of buyers across IT within large enterprises.
- Alteryx intends to combine its low code/no code analytics solution with Trifacta's cloud native capabilities to offer flexible deployment options.