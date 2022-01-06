Braemar Hotels & Resorts RevPAR climbs in December; portfolio occupancy ticks lower

Jan. 06, 2022 5:05 PM ETBraemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Towels on bed in hotel room

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Braemar Hotels & Resorts' (NYSE:BHR) average daily rate of approximately $494 in December resulting in revenue per room of ~$296 jumps from an average daily rate of $349 in November and RevPAR of ~$212.
  • Still, portfolio occupancy of 60% in December ticks lower from 60.8% in the prior month. The company expects to report occupancy of 61% for Q4 2021, with an ADR of ~$393 resulting in RevPAR of ~$240.
  • "We achieved the highest quarterly RevPAR in our Company's history," said Braemar President and CEO Richard J. Stockton.
  • Previously, (Dec. 17, 2021) Braemar Hotels & Resorts' portfolio occupancy slipped in November.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.