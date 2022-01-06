Braemar Hotels & Resorts RevPAR climbs in December; portfolio occupancy ticks lower
Jan. 06, 2022 5:05 PM ETBraemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts' (NYSE:BHR) average daily rate of approximately $494 in December resulting in revenue per room of ~$296 jumps from an average daily rate of $349 in November and RevPAR of ~$212.
- Still, portfolio occupancy of 60% in December ticks lower from 60.8% in the prior month. The company expects to report occupancy of 61% for Q4 2021, with an ADR of ~$393 resulting in RevPAR of ~$240.
- "We achieved the highest quarterly RevPAR in our Company's history," said Braemar President and CEO Richard J. Stockton.
- Previously, (Dec. 17, 2021) Braemar Hotels & Resorts' portfolio occupancy slipped in November.