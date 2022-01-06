Bank of America, N.A. to redeem all $500M of 3.335% senior bank notes

Jan. 06, 2022 5:09 PM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Bank of America, N.A. (NYSE:BAC) will redeem all $500M of its 3.335% Fixed/Floating Rate Senior Bank Notes, due January 2023, on January 25, 2022.
  • The notes will be redeemed at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the redemption date of January 25, 2022.
  • Payment of the redemption price for the Notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.
  • Bank of America recently appeared among Wells Fargo 2022 financial stock picks
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.