Bank of America, N.A. to redeem all $500M of 3.335% senior bank notes
Jan. 06, 2022 5:09 PM ET By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Bank of America, N.A. (NYSE:BAC) will redeem all $500M of its 3.335% Fixed/Floating Rate Senior Bank Notes, due January 2023, on January 25, 2022.
- The notes will be redeemed at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the redemption date of January 25, 2022.
- Payment of the redemption price for the Notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.
