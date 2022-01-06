GameStop surges 30% on report of new NFT project
Jan. 06, 2022
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares surged by more than 30% in after-hours trading on reports that it is getting into the market for nonfungible tokens and cryptocurrency as part of a major turnaround plan at the videogame retailer.
- According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, GameStop (GME) has hired more than 20 people to establish and run the business unit that will focus on NFTs. The company is said to be building an online site where customers can sell and trade NFTs of virtual videogame goods including outfits and weapons for game players' avatars. The Journal also said GameStop (GME) is approaching some specific game publishers and developers include NFTs on its marketplace when the site launches later in the year.
- GameStop (GME) is also reportedly close to signing deal with two crypto companies for the sharing of technology and developing of games using NFT technology and blockchain. The Journal said GameStop (GME) is looking to set up agreements with, and invest several million dollars in at least a dozen different crypto companies this year.
- The upbeat after-hours sentiment towards GameStop (GME) came one day after the company's shares fell more than 13% amid a broad selloff of so-called meme stocks.