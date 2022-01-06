Volaris reports December traffic up 27%, load factor of 85.9%
Jan. 06, 2022
- Volaris (NYSE:VLRS) reports its Dec. 2021, passenger demand in the domestic Mexican and international markets for Volaris increased 34.9% Y/Y and 10.8% Y/Y, respectively.
- The Co. capitalized on the strong market demand to add capacity, both domestically (+35.5%) and internationally (+20.8%), while maintaining a high load factor (85.9%).
- In Dec. 2021, Volaris transported 2.6M passengers, 31% higher than the pre-pandemic levels.
- For Q1 2022, the capacity currently on sale represents an ASM growth of ~3% compared to Q4 2021, implying around 53% ASM growth vs. Q1 2021.
- Commenting on Dec. traffic figures, Volaris' President and CEO Enrique Beltranena said: "We closed the year with solid results as we continued to deploy the appropriate levels of capacity to match the strong demand in our core leisure and VFR markets."