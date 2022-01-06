Retail sales wrap up 2021 on a high note following robust holiday season
- U.S. retail sales closed out 2021 on a high note following a robust holiday shopping season, according to preliminary data from Mastercard SpendingPulse.
- Specifically, total retail sales (excluding auto and gas) grew 6.9% on a Y/Y basis and +10.3% if gas were to be included. Luxury (excluding Jewelry) +46.8% and Apparel +46.3% retail sales make the biggest moves.
- With regards to e-commerce, this year "innovation will be amplified with retailers looking at different platforms and tactics to reach hyper-connected consumers," the report says.
- Note that the finding in the Mastercard SpendingPulse reports are based on aggregate sales activity in the Mastercard payments network, coupled with survey-based estimates.
- Some major retailer stocks include: Macy's (NYSE:M), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) and Target (NYSE:TGT).
