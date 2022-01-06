Retail sales wrap up 2021 on a high note following robust holiday season

Jan. 06, 2022 5:29 PM ETM, WMT, AMZN, JWN, TGTBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • U.S. retail sales closed out 2021 on a high note following a robust holiday shopping season, according to preliminary data from Mastercard SpendingPulse.
  • Specifically, total retail sales (excluding auto and gas) grew 6.9% on a Y/Y basis and +10.3% if gas were to be included. Luxury (excluding Jewelry) +46.8% and Apparel +46.3% retail sales make the biggest moves.
  • With regards to e-commerce, this year "innovation will be amplified with retailers looking at different platforms and tactics to reach hyper-connected consumers," the report says.
  • Note that the finding in the Mastercard SpendingPulse reports are based on aggregate sales activity in the Mastercard payments network, coupled with survey-based estimates.
  • Some major retailer stocks include: Macy's (NYSE:M), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) and Target (NYSE:TGT).
  • Previously, (Dec. 26, 2021) Holiday retail sales shined in 2021.
