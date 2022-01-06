Marin Software jumps on announcing Amazon DSP integration

Jan. 06, 2022 5:37 PM ETMarin Software Incorporated (MRIN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) rallies 32% post market as it announced an integration with Amazon Ads' demand-side platform, DSP.
  • The integration will allow brands to easily manage, measure, and optimize their Amazon Advertising campaigns - from Sponsored Products, Sponsored Brands, and Sponsored Display to display, video, and audio ads - all within the MarinOne platform.
  • This comprehensive inventory allows brands to connect and engage with new and existing customers with relevant, contextual messages across the consumer journey.
  • With the addition of Amazon DSP, MarinOne customers now have a comprehensive suite of reporting, automation, and bidding tools to activate and amplify their entire Amazon Advertising campaign portfolio, both on and off Amazon.
  • MRIN +31.88% after hours to $4.55.
