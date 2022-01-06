Hess pledges to prioritize shareholder returns over spending, CEO says
Jan. 06, 2022 5:37 PM ETHess Corporation (HES)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Hess (NYSE:HES) shares closed +5.4% in today's trading after CEO John Hess said today that the company will announce a "meaningful" dividend increase this year as it starts to prioritize returning capital to shareholders.
- After investing to build its portfolio for the last several years, "we will go from the investment mode to the return of capital mode" this year, and will accelerate its stock buyback program, the CEO told a webcast presentation.
- But unlike many oil companies "generating a lot of free cash but not growing their business," Hess continues to invest in production, he said.
- Production development breakevens at the company's Guyana project are $25-$35/bbl, one of the lowest in the industry and allowing for high profitability, the CEO said.
- Earlier this week, Hess and its partners announced yet more oil discoveries at the prolific Stabroek block offshore Guyana; the companies estimate Stabroek's discovered recoverable resource at 10B barrels.