James Hardie Industries raises FY22 adj. net income forecast to $605M-$625M, names interim CEO

Jan. 06, 2022 5:39 PM ETJHXBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) raises its forecast for FY22 adj. net income to $605M-$625M from its prior range of $580M-$600M.
  • The company also named Harold Wiens as interim CEO, replacing Jack Truong.
  • Truong's employment was terminated after employees raised concerns about his work-related interactions.
  • JHX undertook due diligence into the issue, after which it was concluded that Truong’s conduct - while not discriminatory - materially breached JHX's Code of Conduct.
  • As per Truong’s contract, his on-foot incentives - including unvested LTI - will lapse and he will receive only statutory entitlements.
  • A search for a new CEO will commence immediately.
  • Additionally, Michael Hammes has been appointed as executive chairman.
