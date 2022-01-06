Schnitzer misses guide, pulls forecast, blames supply chain, craters 13%
Jan. 06, 2022 5:39 PM ETNUE, X, SCHNBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) reported earnings before the market open today, the Company printed their best first-quarter ever, but missed volume guidance, and broke with tradition by electing not to provide quarter ahead guidance on the call.
- During the Company's conference call on October 21st, management indicated ferrous sales would increase 15% yoy in the coming quarter (actual result +9%), finished steel sales volumes would rise 60% QoQ (actual +50%) and EBITDA per ferrous ton would increase 65-70% yoy (actual +79%); the reason given for the volume miss, supply chain constraints.
- Given uncertainty with the supply chain, management elected to forgo quarter ahead guidance on the call, leaving investors guessing at future results and selling shares.
- And although Schnitzer isn't a perfect comparable for steel stocks like US Steel (NYSE:X) and Nucor (NYSE:NUE), which have traded well in the new year, one questions whether supply chain constraints could be a headwind for the industry at large throughout earnings season.