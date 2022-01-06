Sonos gains 3% as ITC hands it win over Google in audio patent spat

  • Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) is up 3.3% postmarket after a victory at the International Trade Commission on patents means that Google (GOOG, GOOGL) will have to limits imports of some home audio devices.
  • The ITC agreed with a judge's findings that Google's devices (including the Nest Hub and Nest Wi-Fi, and Pixel phones and Pixelbook laptops) infringed on Sonos' home audio patents.
  • The ban on the devices takes effect in 60 days, outside of an unlikely veto from the Biden adminstration. It's the first time Google has faced an ITC import ban.
  • The real impact is in dispute between the companies: Google says workarounds it's made to software mean that none of its hardware will be halted at the border, while Sonos says the products will be kept from the U.S. unless Google removes or degrades key audio features - and while the changes were cleared by a judge, that Google hasn't implemented any changes to its actual products.
  • Sonos alleges that Google learned of its technology when the two companies were working on a partnership to integrate Google Play Music into Sonos products, but that Google then implemented the patented ideas in its own systems.
