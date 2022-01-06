Adtran shareholders clear ADVA combination

  • Stockholders in Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) have overwhelmingly approved its business combination with ADVA Optical Networking (OTCPK:ADVOF).
  • In a special meeting today, Adtran reached a quorum with 85% of outstanding shares represented, and over 99% were voted in favor of the deal, the company says.
  • The deal has been unanimously approved by Adtran's board of directors, approved by ADVA Management and Supervisory Boards, and received strong support of ADVA's largest shareholder, Egora. Egora has committed to tender its 13.7% of shares into the offer.
  • Next for the deal: The initial acceptance period for the tender of ADVA shares ends Jan. 12, with a threshold of 70% tendered for success.
