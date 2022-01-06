Ares Capital prices public offering of $500M 2.875% unsecured notes

Jan. 06, 2022 6:01 PM ETARCCBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) prices an underwritten public offering of $500M in aggregate principal amount of 2.875% unsecured notes due 2027.
  • The notes will mature on June 15, 2027 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at ARCC's option at any time at par plus a make-whole premium, if applicable.
  • The offering is expected to close on Jan. 13.
  • Proceeds will be used to repay certain outstanding indebtedness under the company's debt facilities.
  • ARCC may reborrow under its debt facilities for general corporate purposes, which include investing in portfolio firms.
