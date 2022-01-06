Asur reports Dec. 21 passenger traffic up 5.2% Y/Y

  • Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) has announced that passenger traffic for Dec. 2021 totaled 5.5M passengers, 5.2% above total traffic reported in Dec. 2019.
  • When compared to pre-pandemic passenger levels in Dec. 2019, ASUR's passenger traffic increased 5.1% in Mexico and 11.2% in Colombia during Dec. 2020, while decreasing 1.7% in Puerto Rico.
  • Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Colombia was driven by both domestic and international traffic increases, while growth in domestic passenger traffic in Puerto Rico did not offset lower international traffic in this market during the same period.
