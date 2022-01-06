Unity, Hyundai Motor partner to build Meta-Factory

Jan. 06, 2022
  • Unity (NYSE:U) and Hyundai Motor will partner to jointly design and build a new metaverse roadmap and platform for Meta-Factory, a Metaverse-based digital-twin factory.
  • The partnership pertains to smart manufacturing, AI training and study as well as autonomous driving simulation.

  • The Meta-Factory will allow Hyundai to test-run a factory virtually to calculate the optimized plant operation, and enable plant managers to solve problems without having to physically visit the plant.

  • Hyundai plans to first apply the Meta-Factory concept to the Hyundai Motor Global Innovation Center in Singapore.

