Hot Stocks: EV stocks fall; HUM drops on guidance; BLI leadership change; VCRA merger deal; EAR jumps
- Following the massive sell-off that rocked Wall Street during the previous session, stocks looked to stabilize on Thursday, ending a choppy session with fractional losses.
- Investors continued to question their involvement in higher-risk speculative names. This played out in the electric vehicle sector, which saw continued losses during the session. REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE), Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) all recorded notable losses.
- Humana (NYSE:HUM) represented another major decliner on the session. The stock plummeted nearly 20% on a reduced membership additions forecast.
- Meanwhile, Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) also recorded a massive slide. News of a leadership change and a disappointing forecast sparked a decline of almost 40%.
- Turning to some of the day's biggest gainers, Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) soared about 60% on word that a previously disclosed criminal probe by U.S. authorities is no longer active.
- Elsewhere, Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) expanded its value by more than a quarter on a deal to be acquired.
Sector In Focus
- With more speculative stocks suddenly under scrutiny early in 2022, electric vehicle-related names lost ground. Investors worried that these former high fliers would come under sustained pressure in the coming months as higher interest rates lead to contracting margins for riskier tech stocks.
- REE Automotive (REE) was among the worst performers in the group, dropping by about 9%. The slide came as REE named David Goldberg as its new CFO, succeeding Hai Aviv. Goldberg previously served as a senior VP at Magna International.
- Rivian (RIVN) showed a double-digit percentage loss early in the session but recovered substantially before the close. Still, the stock finished lower by about 3%.
- ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) retreated 4.5% during the session, while Blink Charging (BLNK) experienced a 3% decline.
- Meanwhile, investors seemed to show a preference for legacy automakers on Thursday, betting that they could get EV exposure with less risk in more established companies. Ford (NYSE:F) rose 3%, while GM (NYSE:GM) eked out a fractional gain.
Standout Gainer
- Eargo (EAR) investors breathed a sigh of relief as it looks likely that the company will avoid criminal charges related to an investigation of certain insurance reimbursement claims. The news sent the stock higher by almost 60%.
- Shares of the hearing aid maker suffered a massive sell-off in September on news that the U.S. Department of Justice had opened a criminal investigation into insurance reimbursement claims the company filed on behalf of customers covered by federal employee health plans.
- On Thursday, the company revealed that it has been informed by the DOJ that the criminal portion of the probe is no longer active. Still, the investigation remains open, with the case being referred to DOJ's civil division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.
- EAR said it will continue to cooperate with the investigation.
- EAR finished Thursday's trading at $7.28, a gain of $2.72 on the session.
- Even with the massive rally, EAR only regained a small portion of what it's lost over the past year. The stock, which once touched a 52-week high of $76.75, has declined nearly 85% over the past 12 months.
Standout Loser
- Humana (HUM) plunged 19% after the health insurance provider reduced its enrollment forecast for 2022.
- HUM said it expected to add between 150K and 200K members to its Medicare Advantage plans for 2022. This was down sharply from the 325K to 375K that it previously expected.
- Dragged down by the updated guidance, HUM tumbled $88.30 on Thursday to close at $367.53. Earlier in the session, the stock set an intraday 52-week low of $359.28.
Notable New High
- Vocera Communications (VCRA) popped nearly 27% after agreeing to be acquired by Stryker (NYSE:SYK). The rally took the stock to a new 52-week high.
- Under the deal, VCRA stockholders will receive $79.25 in cash for each share they own. The transaction has a total value of $2.97B, or $3.09B if convertible notes are included.
- On the news, VCRA spiked $16.65 to close the session at $79.17 -- just under the contemplated takeover amount. Thursday's advance accelerated an upswing that began in mid-May. The stock has climbed about 78% over the past year.
- SYK dipped on the news. After spending a portion of the session in positive territory, the stock closed lower by 75 cents at $271.50.
Notable New Low
- Berkeley Lights (BLI) plunged 39% after it announced a major leadership switch and provided a preliminary revenue figure that was below what analysts had hoped. The slide took BLI to a fresh 52-week low.
- The digital cell biology company revealed that its current CEO Eric Hobbs will step aside as chief executive and assume a new role as president of the firm's Antibody Therapeutics business line.
- Meanwhile, BLI has launched a search for a successor. In the meantime, Hobbs will continue to perform the CEO duties until a replacement is named.
- At the same time, the company said it now expects a full-year revenue figure between $84M and $84.5M. Analysts had generally been looking for a number above $90M.
- BLI retreated $6.39 to close at $9.88. Shares also established a fresh intraday 52-week low of $9.70.
- After reaching a peak above $103 in December of 2020, BLI declined through much of last year. The stock had generally traded in a range since October until Thursday's drop took shares to a new low.
