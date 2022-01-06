Cameco could ramp uranium output if Kazakhstan turmoil hits supply - Reuters
Jan. 06, 2022 6:54 PM ETCameco Corporation (CCJ)URA, NLRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) says it could resume production of ~24M lbs./year of uranium in North America if needed by the global market due to the turmoil in Kazakhstan, Reuters reports.
- The company says it is not clear how quickly it would take to resume the production, but its five mothballed mines in Canada and the U.S. are in good condition, according to the Reuters report.
- Cameco says it has not yet discuss the status of its Kazakhstan operations with joint venture partner Kazatomprom, which says it continues to fulfill its obligations and will meet all delivery deadlines.
- ETFs: URA, NLR
- Cameco shares have jumped 11% since the protests began but shed 6% in today's trading.