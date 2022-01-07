EOG breaks with industry, plans growth - will Wall Street reward them?

Jan. 06, 2022 7:20 PM ETNOG, RDS.A, CVX, XOM, COP, FANG, DVN, PXD, SPY, XLE, EOGBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor4 Comments

Red Ball On Abacus

Eoneren/iStock via Getty Images

  • EOG (NYSE:EOG), the bellwether shale oil producer, broke with industry today at a Goldman Sachs energy conference, saying the Company is ready to get back into growth mode if macro-economic factors are right.
  • Following a decade of US energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) underperformed versus the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), when US shale production repeatedly upset oil market balances, allowing consolidation to ensue at the trough of the pandemic, EOG is looking to get back to work.
  • EOG's plans run contrary to what CS analyst William Janela wrote today, when he indicated the industry built back better through the pandemic and offers a better value proposition now than it did in early 2020, with a new financial framework focused on shareholder returns rather than production growth.
  • At the very same Goldman Sachs conference, peer CEOs from Pioneer (NYSE:PXD), Devon (NYSE:DVN) and Diamondback (NASDAQ:FANG) stuck to the plan of lower capex, slower production growth, and higher shareholder returns.
  • For years, Chevron management pointed to the energy industry's fall from 10%+ of the S&P 500 market cap to less than 3% as a sign its management teams were too focused on growth and not enough on returns.
  • With industry leaders Conoco (NYSE:COP), Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) having already provided year-ahead capital and production guidance -- across-the-board focus on controlling spending and returning cash to shareholders -- the market will now be laser focused as pure-play shale producers update on production plans with earnings later this quarter.
  • EOG caveated their comment, indicating production growth is dependent on the macroeconomic environment; however, with peers from Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) all the way down to Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) focused on stable production and improving shareholder returns, it makes one wonder what EOG knows about the commodity markets that all of their peers are missing.
