Exxon rejects latest union proposal in Beaumont refinery lockout

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) rejects a proposal by the United Steelworkers union to end the company's lockout at the Beaumont, Texas, refinery.
  • Exxon says the two sides remain "far apart," as the union's proposed modifications to contract language do not meet the company's goals and would increase costs, according to Reuters.
  • The two sides met for about an hour today in their first negotiating session since late October.
  • A USW official says the union "made a few modifications" to holiday pay and other items to match other Exxon contracts at the Baytown and Baton Rouge refineries.
  • Exxon shares closed today at a two-year high, as Truist Securities highlighted further potential dividend increases and share buybacks in upgrading the stock.
