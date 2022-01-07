Exxon rejects latest union proposal in Beaumont refinery lockout - Reuters
- Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) rejects a proposal by the United Steelworkers union to end the company's lockout at the Beaumont, Texas, refinery.
- Exxon says the two sides remain "far apart," as the union's proposed modifications to contract language do not meet the company's goals and would increase costs, according to Reuters.
- The two sides met for about an hour today in their first negotiating session since late October.
- A USW official says the union "made a few modifications" to holiday pay and other items to match other Exxon contracts at the Baytown and Baton Rouge refineries.
- Exxon shares closed today at a two-year high, as Truist Securities highlighted further potential dividend increases and share buybacks in upgrading the stock.