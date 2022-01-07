SPAC Better World is said in talks to take waste disposal firm Averda public
Jan. 06, 2022 8:02 PM ETBetter World Acquisition Corp. (BWAC), BWACU, BWACWBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- SPAC Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC) is said in discussions to take waste-disposal service Averda public.
- The size of the Averda transaction wasn't immediately known and if a deal happens it could be announced in coming weeks, according to a Bloomberg report.
- Dubai-based Averda describes itself as the leading waste management and recycling company in the emerging world, operating in India, the Middle East and Africa, providing a wide range of waste and recycling services to over 60,000 clients across the private and public sectors.
- SPAC Better World has until Feb. 17 to complete a business transaction after extending its business combination from November.