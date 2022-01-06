Stelco misses Q4 steel shipments guidance on outages, COVID disruptions

Jan. 06, 2022

  • Stelco (OTCPK:STZHF -9.9%) says it shipped ~625K net tons of steel in Q4, well below prior guidance of 675K-680K net tons, and warns Q1 shipments could fall further due to weaker prices and demand.
  • Stelco says Q4 shipments were hurt by unplanned outages on its hot strip mill, logistics challenges and delays caused by the emergence of the COVID-19 omicron variant.
  • For the lower Q1 guidance, the company cites planned outages that have been advanced due to Q4's unplanned outages, recent softer prices and weaker demand conditions, and COVID-related labor force disruptions, which is affecting production, logistics and customer demand.
  • The omicron variant is "spreading like absolute wildfire, [with] impacts all over the place including getting transportation [and] issues we have to deal with in the company with absent workers," CEO Alan Kestenbaum tells BNN Bloomberg.
  • Stelco is "trading at just 2x earnings" and is aggressively buying back stock, The Investment Doctor writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
