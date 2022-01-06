L3Harris, Maxar named top defense ideas for 2022 at Baird

Jan. 06, 2022 1:53 PM ETL3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX), MAXRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Satellite and planet

enot-poloskun/iStock via Getty Images

  • L3Harris (LHX +3.9%) shoots higher after Baird upgrades shares to Outperform from Neutral with a $248 price target and naming it a top defense idea for 2022, citing its "best mix of growth and execution in large-cap defense at an attractive price."
  • "Industry leading margins position the company for profitable internal investments even in a flattening budget environment that will allow for higher bottom-line growth than peers," analyst Peter Arment writes.
  • Alongside L3Harris as a top defense pick, Baird likes Maxar Technologies (MAXR -1.2%), saying the company has the "most long-term upside in the group," with successful Legion satellite launches set to reduce near-term risk.
  • Arment says $240M of EBITDA growth, $100M in interest savings and $100M-plus in capex savings would place Maxar on a path to free cash flow of $4/share in 2023.
  • Anticipating a a 5% annual share buyback will drive the stock higher in 2022, Jefferies analysts also tap L3Harris as a top aerospace and defense pick.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.