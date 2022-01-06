L3Harris, Maxar named top defense ideas for 2022 at Baird
Jan. 06, 2022 1:53 PM ETL3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX), MAXRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- L3Harris (LHX +3.9%) shoots higher after Baird upgrades shares to Outperform from Neutral with a $248 price target and naming it a top defense idea for 2022, citing its "best mix of growth and execution in large-cap defense at an attractive price."
- "Industry leading margins position the company for profitable internal investments even in a flattening budget environment that will allow for higher bottom-line growth than peers," analyst Peter Arment writes.
- Alongside L3Harris as a top defense pick, Baird likes Maxar Technologies (MAXR -1.2%), saying the company has the "most long-term upside in the group," with successful Legion satellite launches set to reduce near-term risk.
- Arment says $240M of EBITDA growth, $100M in interest savings and $100M-plus in capex savings would place Maxar on a path to free cash flow of $4/share in 2023.
- Anticipating a a 5% annual share buyback will drive the stock higher in 2022, Jefferies analysts also tap L3Harris as a top aerospace and defense pick.