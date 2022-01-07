Siyata Mobile raises $20M via stock offering
Jan. 07, 2022 12:39 AM ETSiyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) has priced its public offering of 8,695,652 common shares and accompanying warrants to purchase equal number of shares.
- Each common share is being sold together with one common warrant at a combined price of $2.30.
- Expected gross proceeds are ~$20M.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1,304,347 shares/warrants.
- The five-year warrants will be immediately exercisable at a price of $2.30/share.
- Net proceeds will be used to repay a portion of its outstanding senior secured convertible promissory note, for general corporate purposes including working capital, and R&D activities.
- Closing date is January 11, 2022.
