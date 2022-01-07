Most of Asia-Pacific stocks higher with focus on U.S. jobs data
Jan. 07, 2022 1:17 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Japan -0.09%.
- China +0.31%.
- Hong Kong +1.78%.
- Australia +1.29%.
- Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones fell 170.64 points to 36,236.47, S&P 500 shed about 0.1% to 4,696.05, while Nasdaq slipped 0.13% to about 15,080.87.
- The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose as high as 1.75% on Thursday, last sitting at 1.7158%.
- Investors are also looking for signs that more Americans are returning to the labor force. Friday’s monthly nonfarm payrolls report is forecast to show a gain of 447,000 jobs in December.
- Oil prices were higher, with Brent crude futures up 0.63% to $82.51/barrel. U.S. crude futures gained 0.76% to $80.06/barrel.
- Gold steadied on Friday, ahead of U.S. jobs data due later in the day. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,790.90/ounce. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% to $1,792.60.
- Spot silver was little changed at $22.14 an ounce, platinum rose 0.2% to $966.50, and palladium inched down 0.1% to $1,872.02.
- Bitcoin fell to its lowest level since September, dropping to nearly $41,000 at session lows.
- U.S. stock futures higher. Dow Jones +0.20%; S&P 500 +0.20%; Nasdaq +0.12%.