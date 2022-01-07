Most of Asia-Pacific stocks higher with focus on U.S. jobs data

Jan. 07, 2022 1:17 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Close-up Shot of an Anonymous Woman Holding a Smartphone with a Stock Market Graph on Screen

FreshSplash/E+ via Getty Images

  • Japan -0.09%.
  • China +0.31%.
  • Hong Kong +1.78%.
  • Australia +1.29%.
  • Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones fell 170.64 points to 36,236.47, S&P 500 shed about 0.1% to 4,696.05, while Nasdaq slipped 0.13% to about 15,080.87.
  • The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose as high as 1.75% on Thursday, last sitting at 1.7158%.
  • Investors are also looking for signs that more Americans are returning to the labor force. Friday’s monthly nonfarm payrolls report is forecast to show a gain of 447,000 jobs in December.
  • Oil prices were higher, with Brent crude futures up 0.63% to $82.51/barrel. U.S. crude futures gained 0.76% to $80.06/barrel.
  • Gold steadied on Friday, ahead of U.S. jobs data due later in the day. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,790.90/ounce. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% to $1,792.60.
  • Spot silver was little changed at $22.14 an ounce, platinum rose 0.2% to $966.50, and palladium inched down 0.1% to $1,872.02.
  • Bitcoin fell to its lowest level since September, dropping to nearly $41,000 at session lows.
  • U.S. stock futures higher. Dow Jones +0.20%; S&P 500 +0.20%; Nasdaq +0.12%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.