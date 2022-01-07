STMicroelectronics reports preliminary Q4 revenues of $3.56B above outlook

Jan. 07, 2022 1:36 AM ETSTMicroelectronics N.V. (STM)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

  • STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) announces that its preliminary Q4 2021 net revenues are above the business outlook range provided on October 28, 2021.
  • Preliminary Q42 revenues are $3.56B (consensus $3.41B), up 11.2% Q/Q and above prior outlook of $3.4B.
  • “We ended Q421 with net revenues above the outlook range and gross margin at or slightly above the high-end of the outlook range, primarily due to better than anticipated operations in an ongoing dynamic market,” said Jean-Marc Chery, STM's President and CEO.
  • The Company will release its Q4 and FY 2021 earnings before the opening of trading on the European Stock Exchanges on Thursday, January 27, 2022.
