Sanofi, Exscientia form research collaboration to develop cancer and immunology medicines

Jan. 07, 2022 1:57 AM ETSanofi (SNY), EXAIBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Hanging Deal Tags

petekarici/E+ via Getty Images

  • Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) announce research collaboration and license agreement to develop up to 15 novel small molecule candidates across oncology and immunology, leveraging Exscientia’s AI-driven platform utilizing actual patient samples.
  • The companies will collaborate to identify and select target projects, leveraging Exscientia’s personalised medicine platform, which will enable a “patient-first” approach through integrating human tissue samples into early target and drug discovery research.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Exscientia will receive an upfront cash payment of $100M from Sanofi and will be eligible to receive future milestone payments of up to ~$5.2B.
  • In the case that Sanofi commercializes a therapeutic from the collaboration, Exscientia will also be eligible to receive tiered royalties on product sales ranging from high-single-digits to mid-teens and an option for clinical co-investment to increase the royalty rate up to 21% on net sales of co-funded products.
