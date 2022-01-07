Qiagen strengthens portfolio for digital PCR platform with new collaborations
Jan. 07, 2022 2:50 AM ETQIAGEN N.V. (QGEN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) announces new additions to the growing number of applications for QIAcuity, its ultrasensitive digital PCR platform.
- The company has entered into two new collaborations that extend the QIAcuity ecosystem:
- A collaboration with Atila BioSystems to provide non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) solutions to QGEN's dPCR franchise. NIPT requires only a blood sample from the mother, and replaces more invasive testing methods such as amniocentesis that can endanger the fetus and mother.
- A co-exclusive licensing and co-marketing agreement with German life-sciences start-up Actome GmbH extends QIAcuity’s reach beyond genomics into proteomics, enabling the quantification of proteins as well as the analyses of interactions between different proteins and between proteins and target genes.
- Processing on QIAcuity takes only 2.5 hours compared to five hours for rival devices, and comes with five detection channels, making it the system with the highest multiplexing capabilities for this application.
- As part of the agreement, QIAGEN has made an undisclosed investment in Actome.