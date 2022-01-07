Neurimmune, AstraZeneca collaborate to develop monoclonal antibody targeting transthyretin

Jan. 07, 2022 3:13 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Doctor hold a vial of monoclonal antibodies , a new treatment for coronavirus Covid-19, on a white table

Cristian Storto Fotografia/iStock via Getty Images

  • Neurimmune has entered into an exclusive global collaboration and license agreement with AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) Alexion group, to develop NI006, an investigational human monoclonal antibody specifically targeting misfolded transthyretin.
  • NI006 is currently in Phase Ib development for the treatment of transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).
  • Under the agreement, Alexion will be granted an exclusive, worldwide license to develop, manufacture and commercialize Neurimmune's ATTR clinical asset NI006.
  • Neurimmune will receive an upfront payment of $30M with the potential for additional contingent milestone payments of up to $730M, as well as low-to-mid teen royalties on net sales of any approved medicine resulting from the collaboration.
  • Alexion will be responsible for further clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization.
