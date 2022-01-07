Pardee Resources CFO to retire in May 2022
Jan. 07, 2022 3:42 AM ETPardee Resources Company (PDER)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Pardee Resources (OTCPK:PDER) announces that Harry G. Symons, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has decided to retire from the Company in May, 2022.
- In addition, PDER announced that Steven J. Rolle has joined the Company as of January 4, 2022 as Senior Vice President of Finance.
- Upon Mr. Symons retirement in May, Mr. Rolle will succeed him as Pardee's Senior VP and CFO.
- Rolle brings with him almost 30 years of experience in accounting, treasury, financial management and reporting, corporate strategy, M&A, and portfolio optimization.
- He most recently served as the CFO of 3SI Security Systems, a technology security firm based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.