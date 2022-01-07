Online retailer Hour Loop prices 1.5M-share IPO at $4
Jan. 07, 2022 3:58 AM ETHour Loop, Inc. (HOUR)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) has priced its IPO of 1.5M shares of common stock at $4.00/share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $6M.
- Nasdaq trading is expected to commence on January 7, 2022.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 225K shares.
- Closing date is January 11, 2022.
- Hour Loop is an online retailer engaged in e-commerce retailing in the U.S. market. It has operated as a third-party seller on Amazon.com, Walmart and has sold merchandise on its website since 2013.
- Hour Loop's manages more than 100,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs). Product categories include home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparels, and electronics.
- For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, Hour generated revenues of $31,391,254 and $17,466,081, respectively, and reported net income of $2,268,511 and $1,238,523, respectively, and cash flow from operating activities of $1,664,907 and $910,956, respectively. As of September 30, 2021, we had retained earnings of $139,434.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones recently analyzed the offering and wrote, while HOUR has grown revenue and is profitable, its margins are compressing, so over the medium term I'm not positive on its prospects.