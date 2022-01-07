European stocks lower; German industrial output fell, exports rose in November

Jan. 07, 2022 4:17 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

  • London -0.09%.
  • Germany -0.63%. November industrial production -0.2% M/M vs +1.0% expected, prior +2.4%. Industrial production fell -2.4% Y/Y, prior -0.9%.
  • A notable miss on industrial output was largely driven by a fall in the manufacture of machinery and equipment, which was down 3.6% in November.
  • Germany exports rose 1.7% M/M in November, compared to Reuters poll of 0.2% decrease, prior +4.1%. Imports surged 3.3% vs. forecast of a 1.7% decrease, prior +5.2%.
  • The trade surplus decreased to €10.9B ($12.3B) from €12.4B the previous month.
  • France -0.42%. France posted a record trade deficit in November as spiralling energy prices drove the value of imports higher, source Reuters.
  • The deficit surged to €9.727B ($10.99B) from €7.697B a month earlier with the value of imports reaching an-all time high of €52.5B versus €51.3B in October.
  • Other official data showed a 0.4% decline in French industrial output in November vs. October, confounding a median forecast for a 0.5% increase.
  • Consumer spending, at +0.8%, was a little higher than the +0.5% forecast.
  • Investors are awaiting key U.S. jobs data. U.S. hiring may have more than doubled in December from the previous month to 447,000 new jobs, projections for nonfarm payrolls show.
  • On data front in Europe, Eurozone December preliminary CPI figures, November retail sales, December final consumer confidence and December economic, industrial, services confidence, all data are due today at 1000 GMT.
  • In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.73%.
  • Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.05%.
  • Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.16%.
  • European futures mostly lower. FTSE +0.14%; CAC -1.98%; DAX -0.23% and EURO STOXX -0.10%.
