Aegon to buyback shares for share-based compensation plans

Jan. 07, 2022 4:34 AM ETAegon N.V. (AEG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Aegon (NYSE:AEG) plans to repurchase common shares for an amount of EUR 50M to meet its obligations resulting from the 2021 and 2022 share-based compensation plans for senior management.
  • The repurchased shares will be held as treasury shares until they are allocated to the plan participants.
  • The buyback will commence on January 7, 2022 and is expected to be completed on or before January 28, 2022.
  • The common shares will be repurchased at a maximum of the average of the daily volume-weighted average prices during the repurchase period.
  • Shares are up 1.14% PM.
